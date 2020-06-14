Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Salinas, CA with garage

Salinas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,869
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Maple Street
245 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available for immediate move-in is this updated single level, two -bedroom, one and half bath home with bonus room. Located in South Salinas in the Maple park neighborhood. Please note this is a shared property.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
345 Coleridge Drive
345 Coleridge Drive, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1536 sqft
South Salinas, located in the Los Olivos condo complex, 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome condo near the pool and tennis courts. This condo has approx. 1500sf with living room with fireplace and dining area.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
654 Ambrose Drive
654 Ambrose Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Great duplex! Has a cute little lawn area. Comes with a shared garage with washer/dryer hook up, gas stove, and refrigerator. Beautiful granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Located in South Salinas and close to Hartnell College. No pets sorry.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13037 Arthur Street
13037 Arthur Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1073 sqft
13037 Arthur Street - Nice Three bedroom home - Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $3,300.00 must be paid in full at lease signing Lease: one year Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult Avail: Now Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, approximately 1,073 sq.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown Salinas
1 Unit Available
229 Maple Street
229 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Historic 2 Bedroom Home with a den - This home is full of charm and I guarantee you will fall in love with it.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5
1346 New Hampshire Court, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage - Stunning end unit offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This lovely home offers a grand living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, great cabinet space and plenty of counter space.

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
755 Carmelita Drive
755 Carmelita Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1230 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition.
Results within 1 mile of Salinas

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
12215 Saint Moritz Way
12215 Saint Moritz Way, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. This 2-story home has hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Fireplace insert in the living room, dining area off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Salinas

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14941 Breckinridge Street
14941 Breckinridge Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
2127 sqft
14941 Breckinridge Street Available 06/29/20 Stunning East Garrison Home - This beautiful home is located in the desirable East Garrison Community, perfect for families and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18632 Tara Drive
18632 Tara Drive, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large Three Bedroom, Two bathroom home with Bonus room South Salinas/River Road - This is a great three bedroom, two bathroom house built by Harrod Homes, near Las Palmas at the end of Tara Drive..

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
19022 Schofield Lane - 19022 Schofield Lane
19022 Schofield Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1649 sqft
Beautiful brand New home is located in desirable East Garrison Community in the city of Marina . The first floor offers a Lovely open concept perfect for entertaining with 1/2 bathroom .

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 10 miles of Salinas

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
257 9th Street
257 Ninth Street, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1532 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,926
3100 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13549 Paseo Terrano
13549 Paseo Terrano, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2719 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - GREAT Views, Views and MORE Views...Perched high atop an uphill driveway at 13549 Paseo Terrano in "The Oaks"...4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 Baths inside 2,719 SqFt on a 24,639 SqFt parcel.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5007 Telegraph Blvd
5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1896 sqft
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Salinas, CA

Salinas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

