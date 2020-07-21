All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

2453 Flintwood Drive

2453 Flintwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2453 Flintwood Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fully Furnished!!! Beautiful 2 story home in Rowland Heights on a quiet cul de sac. This 2,422 square foot house sits on a 12,963 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a huge game room. Plenty of space for you and your loved ones! Double door entry. Open floor plan. One bedroom and one bathroom on the main level. High ceilings in living room and game room. Engineered wood and laminate flooring on main level. Carpet upstairs. Tastefully updated kitchen with quartz counter tops and large island. Stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with stunning mountain and city lights view. Large private deck from the master bedroom. Direct access to 3 car garage. Security camera system in place. Fully furnished. Conveniently located near the 60 & 57 freeways and close to schools, restaurants, shopping centers, and parks. Must see to appreciate!
Please have your own realtor to show you the home and represent you. Lease to begin 30 days after agreement and deposit for landlord to move out. No Pets. 3 months rent security deposit plus 1st months advance rent. Key deposit. Tenant to provide renters insurance. The following items for each applicant are required with application package: Copy of Social Security Card, Copy of Driver's License, Past 3 Months Bank Statements, Last 3 W-2's, Past 2 years tax returns (if self-employed). Each applicant will need to pay $20 for a credit check and $20 for a Criminal and Nationwide Eviction Search.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 Flintwood Drive have any available units?
2453 Flintwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2453 Flintwood Drive have?
Some of 2453 Flintwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 Flintwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2453 Flintwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 Flintwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2453 Flintwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2453 Flintwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2453 Flintwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2453 Flintwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2453 Flintwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 Flintwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2453 Flintwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2453 Flintwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2453 Flintwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 Flintwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2453 Flintwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2453 Flintwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2453 Flintwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
