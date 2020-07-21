2453 Flintwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fully Furnished!!! Beautiful 2 story home in Rowland Heights on a quiet cul de sac. This 2,422 square foot house sits on a 12,963 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a huge game room. Plenty of space for you and your loved ones! Double door entry. Open floor plan. One bedroom and one bathroom on the main level. High ceilings in living room and game room. Engineered wood and laminate flooring on main level. Carpet upstairs. Tastefully updated kitchen with quartz counter tops and large island. Stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with stunning mountain and city lights view. Large private deck from the master bedroom. Direct access to 3 car garage. Security camera system in place. Fully furnished. Conveniently located near the 60 & 57 freeways and close to schools, restaurants, shopping centers, and parks. Must see to appreciate!

Please have your own realtor to show you the home and represent you. Lease to begin 30 days after agreement and deposit for landlord to move out. No Pets. 3 months rent security deposit plus 1st months advance rent. Key deposit. Tenant to provide renters insurance. The following items for each applicant are required with application package: Copy of Social Security Card, Copy of Driver's License, Past 3 Months Bank Statements, Last 3 W-2's, Past 2 years tax returns (if self-employed). Each applicant will need to pay $20 for a credit check and $20 for a Criminal and Nationwide Eviction Search.