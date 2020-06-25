20524 Missionary Ridge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

VIEW AND PRIVACY!!! . Fantastic VIEW of city lights and mountains at the top of this picturesque community of Emerald Hill. NEWER laminate flooring and kitchen with spacious living room, bright and spacey floor plan and vaulted ceiling. Three very spacious bedrooms on upper level. Master suite has slider to private balcony facing view. Long private driveway leading to a private and secluded location. Entertaining red brick patio with considerable afternoon shade for enjoyable entertaining. Short distance to Royal Vista public golf course, markets and shopping. Easy access to all major freeways. This is a very unique home in a very unique location.

Tenant should pay the gardener cost and any repair cost less then $75 per service time. Tenants insurance required.