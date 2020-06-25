All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

20524 Missionary Ridge Street

20524 Missionary Ridge St · No Longer Available
Location

20524 Missionary Ridge St, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
VIEW AND PRIVACY!!! . Fantastic VIEW of city lights and mountains at the top of this picturesque community of Emerald Hill. NEWER laminate flooring and kitchen with spacious living room, bright and spacey floor plan and vaulted ceiling. Three very spacious bedrooms on upper level. Master suite has slider to private balcony facing view. Long private driveway leading to a private and secluded location. Entertaining red brick patio with considerable afternoon shade for enjoyable entertaining. Short distance to Royal Vista public golf course, markets and shopping. Easy access to all major freeways. This is a very unique home in a very unique location.
Tenant should pay the gardener cost and any repair cost less then $75 per service time. Tenants insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20524 Missionary Ridge Street have any available units?
20524 Missionary Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 20524 Missionary Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
20524 Missionary Ridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20524 Missionary Ridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 20524 Missionary Ridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 20524 Missionary Ridge Street offer parking?
No, 20524 Missionary Ridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 20524 Missionary Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20524 Missionary Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20524 Missionary Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 20524 Missionary Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 20524 Missionary Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 20524 Missionary Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20524 Missionary Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20524 Missionary Ridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20524 Missionary Ridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20524 Missionary Ridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
