2026 EADBURY Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub range

COMPLETELY UPGRADED SINGLE STORY HOME, READY FOR MOVE -IN. HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPGRADED INSIDE OUT. THIS 4 BED + 2 BATHS HAS BEEN UPGRADED FROM HEAD TO TOE. BRAND NEW PAINTING ALL EXTERIOR & INTERIOR. NEW STYLISH FLOORING THAT IS WATER-PROOF. LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH BRAND NEW DECORATIVE FIREPLACE & NEW BLINDS. KITCHEN HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REDONE WITH NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTER-TOPS, NEW SINK W/ FAUCETS, NEW STOVE+OVEN, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW LIGHTING. ALL FOUR ROOMS HAVE NEW CLOSET DOORS, NEW BLINDS. 2 BATHROOMS WITH NEW SINK, CABINETS, BLINDS, NEW SHOWER, NEW BATHTUB TILE DECORATIONS. LOCATED CONVENIENTLY IN THE HEART OF ROWLAND HEIGHTS, AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS NEARBY, TONS OF STORES, RESTAURANTS, & AMENITIES, EASY ACCESS TO 60, 10, & 57 FWYS. NEWLY UPGRADED HOMES FOR RENT DOES COME AROUND VERY OFTEN. GRAB THE CHANCE WHILE YOU CAN. WON'T LAST...FOR SHOWING, PLEASE TEXT HEATHER AT 213-550-7070 WITH YOUR NAME, DATE & TIME OF SHOWING REQUEST. FOR AGENTS, INCLUDE DRE#, BROKERAGE INFO. APPLICATIONS NEED TO BE COMPLETED BY EACH OCCUPANT OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE. INCLUDE PROOF OF INCOME (2 MO RECENT PAY-STUBS & /OR 2 MO RECENT BANK STATEMENTS, & CREDIT REPORT WITH FICA SCORE PAGE. SEC DEP WILL DEPEN ON OCCUPANT(S) CREDIT. EMAIL TO HEATHER.CHONG@ROG-PRIME.COM