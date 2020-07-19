20000 Iluso Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car attached garage, 2 Story home located at very end of long Cul-De-Sac street on large lot, backing right to golf course. Full panoramic views of golf course with mature trees, manicured lush green grass and sparkling lakes. No neighbor on one side, so views and yard are true 180 degrees with only wide open space of golf course as neighbor on back and side yard, add the end of cul-de-sac location and this home is in the perfect location. Home has only had one owner since built in 1979 and it truly shows in pride of ownership and the apparent love and care show in every corner. New double paned windows just installed, currently having ceilings scrapped and being painted with modern colors inside and out. Wall surrounding property is currently having all view rod iron replaced and wall is being stucco finished and painted, once finished this gorgeous home will be pristine and ready for the perfect new tenants to move right in.