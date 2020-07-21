19641 Castlebar Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 2 story home in Rowland Heights. 4BR 3BA. Separate living room and family room. Living room has high ceiling. Dining Area. 1BR 1BA downstairs. 3BR 2 BA upstairs. Large backyard. House has 3 car garage, tenant can use 2. Landlord wants to keep one for storage and also keep the storage shed in the backyard and 1 adjacent to the garage. Landlord will pay gardener and 50% of the water bill. No pets! Good credit a must! 2 months security deposit. This beautiful home is close to 57 & 60 FWYS and shopping. Everything is perfect for you to move in immediately. You will Love it!!!