All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 19641 Castlebar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
19641 Castlebar Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

19641 Castlebar Drive

19641 Castlebar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19641 Castlebar Dr, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 2 story home in Rowland Heights. 4BR 3BA. Separate living room and family room. Living room has high ceiling. Dining Area. 1BR 1BA downstairs. 3BR 2 BA upstairs. Large backyard. House has 3 car garage, tenant can use 2. Landlord wants to keep one for storage and also keep the storage shed in the backyard and 1 adjacent to the garage. Landlord will pay gardener and 50% of the water bill. No pets! Good credit a must! 2 months security deposit. This beautiful home is close to 57 & 60 FWYS and shopping. Everything is perfect for you to move in immediately. You will Love it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19641 Castlebar Drive have any available units?
19641 Castlebar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 19641 Castlebar Drive have?
Some of 19641 Castlebar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19641 Castlebar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19641 Castlebar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19641 Castlebar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19641 Castlebar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 19641 Castlebar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19641 Castlebar Drive offers parking.
Does 19641 Castlebar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19641 Castlebar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19641 Castlebar Drive have a pool?
No, 19641 Castlebar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19641 Castlebar Drive have accessible units?
No, 19641 Castlebar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19641 Castlebar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19641 Castlebar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19641 Castlebar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19641 Castlebar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRowland Heights Apartments with Balconies
Rowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowland Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles