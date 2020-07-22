18433 Seadler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 18433 Seadler Dr in Rowland heights, this centrally located close to freeway and shopping center single-family single-story home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite has walk in closets with private bathroom. With formal and informal living rooms you and your family will have ample space for guests and with a private backyard perfect for guests. 2 car garage with washer dryer hookups for added convenience and driveway parking. This hidden little gem will not last for long.