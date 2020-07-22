All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 18433 Seadler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
18433 Seadler Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

18433 Seadler Drive

18433 Seadler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

18433 Seadler Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 18433 Seadler Dr in Rowland heights, this centrally located close to freeway and shopping center single-family single-story home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite has walk in closets with private bathroom. With formal and informal living rooms you and your family will have ample space for guests and with a private backyard perfect for guests. 2 car garage with washer dryer hookups for added convenience and driveway parking. This hidden little gem will not last for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18433 Seadler Drive have any available units?
18433 Seadler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 18433 Seadler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18433 Seadler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18433 Seadler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18433 Seadler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 18433 Seadler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18433 Seadler Drive offers parking.
Does 18433 Seadler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18433 Seadler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18433 Seadler Drive have a pool?
No, 18433 Seadler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18433 Seadler Drive have accessible units?
No, 18433 Seadler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18433 Seadler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18433 Seadler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18433 Seadler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18433 Seadler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRowland Heights Apartments with Balconies
Rowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowland Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles