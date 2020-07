Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Well maintained building, 1st Floor, master bedroom has walk in closet, direct access to private back yard. U-shape kitchen cabinets have plenty of storage / lazy Susan and spicy rack. Granite countertop/ marble vanities/ travertine, crown molding quality interior. Brand new flooring. A year old HAVC system. Convenient location in Rowland Heights with easy access to 60/10/57 freeway. Shared laundry room in the building. Assigned Carport parking. No smoking building.