Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

18103 Camino Bello #4

18103 Camino Bello · No Longer Available
Location

18103 Camino Bello, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom Rowland Heights Condo - 2nd level condo with no neighbors below.
Conveniently located near the 60 freeway and abundant shopping and dining.
Less than 2 miles from Puente Hills Mall.
Brand new wood-look flooring in living area and brand new carpeting in bedrooms.
Stove/oven, microwave, and a brand new dishwasher are included.
Equipped with central air conditioning and heating.
Breakfast bar in kitchen.
2 parking spaces included: 1 covered spot and 1 uncovered tandem spot
Laundry located on site.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18103 Camino Bello #4 have any available units?
18103 Camino Bello #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 18103 Camino Bello #4 have?
Some of 18103 Camino Bello #4's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18103 Camino Bello #4 currently offering any rent specials?
18103 Camino Bello #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18103 Camino Bello #4 pet-friendly?
No, 18103 Camino Bello #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 18103 Camino Bello #4 offer parking?
Yes, 18103 Camino Bello #4 offers parking.
Does 18103 Camino Bello #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18103 Camino Bello #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18103 Camino Bello #4 have a pool?
No, 18103 Camino Bello #4 does not have a pool.
Does 18103 Camino Bello #4 have accessible units?
No, 18103 Camino Bello #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 18103 Camino Bello #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18103 Camino Bello #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18103 Camino Bello #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18103 Camino Bello #4 has units with air conditioning.
