18103 Camino Bello #4

2 Bedroom Rowland Heights Condo - 2nd level condo with no neighbors below.

Conveniently located near the 60 freeway and abundant shopping and dining.

Less than 2 miles from Puente Hills Mall.

Brand new wood-look flooring in living area and brand new carpeting in bedrooms.

Stove/oven, microwave, and a brand new dishwasher are included.

Equipped with central air conditioning and heating.

Breakfast bar in kitchen.

2 parking spaces included: 1 covered spot and 1 uncovered tandem spot

Laundry located on site.



No Pets Allowed



