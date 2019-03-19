All apartments in Rosemead
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2552 Kelburn Avenue

2552 Kelburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Kelburn Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with amazing convenient location! Situated on a 2-house lot in a peaceful residential neighborhood, this back-unit single-family residence is the perfect place to call home. This property features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a convenient Jack & Jill bathroom that can be shared between 2 bedrooms, or closed off to serve one as a private suite. A spacious living room that opens up to a cozy breakfast nook welcomes you into the home. The kitchen features a gas stove, wood cabinets, sleek Quartz counter-tops, and tile floors. The dining room is bright & airy, and serves as the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a warm family meal. Tenants may enjoy a convenient indoor laundry area, an expansive shared gated driveway with 2 uncovered assigned parking spaces, and a shared common area area featuring a barbecue & covered patio. This property is located in a prime area, in close proximity to USPS, public transportation, supermarkets, shopping plazas, Walmart, and plenty of delectable local eateries!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Kelburn Avenue have any available units?
2552 Kelburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 2552 Kelburn Avenue have?
Some of 2552 Kelburn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Kelburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Kelburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Kelburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2552 Kelburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemead.
Does 2552 Kelburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2552 Kelburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 2552 Kelburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 Kelburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Kelburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2552 Kelburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Kelburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2552 Kelburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Kelburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 Kelburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 Kelburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 Kelburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
