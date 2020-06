Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This roomy 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and fresh paint inside. The home has a living room/dining area combo as well as a stepdown tiled family room. There is a laundry room/half bath combo off the galley kitchen. The bedrooms are nice size. The home has a view of the golf course from the back yard. The back yard is fenced, and is welcoming for your pets. There is no garage included, but parking is plentiful on the large driveway. 360 Virtual Tour - http://2544muscatelave.dysphoto.com