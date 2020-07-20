All apartments in Rolling Hills
Rolling Hills, CA
3 Southfield Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:57 PM

3 Southfield Drive

3 Southfield Drive · No Longer Available
Rolling Hills
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3 Southfield Drive, Rolling Hills, CA 90274
Rolling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Situated high atop the 1.5 acre parcel with awe-inspiring westward views of the Pacific Ocean, and coastline you will find this remodeled custom built 3,215 SqFt home, features 5 large bedrooms and 3 remodeled baths. Inside, you are greeted by an expansive space and soaring open beam ceilings. A PV stone fireplace serves as a focal point for the formal living and dining rooms. New hardwood flooring adorns the home. A newly appointed kitchen features high-end Viking appliances, with new cabinetry with Caesar Stone and Granite counters. Stunning micro pencil tile covers the back splash to finish off the kitchen. The master suite features a walk in closet with built-ins and a remodeled master bath with separate tub and frameless shower. Outside is an expansive deck area creating an ideal place to enjoy and share the views with family and friends. This home has arguably one of the best ocean views in the private 24 hour guard gated city of Rolling Hills. The rural suburban setting features 30 miles of hiking and equestrian trails, riding rings, community tennis courts, and nearby award winning Palos Verdes schools. You feel like you are in the middle of the countryside, but you are only 5 minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment. *Photos were from a prior listing*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Southfield Drive have any available units?
3 Southfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills, CA.
What amenities does 3 Southfield Drive have?
Some of 3 Southfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Southfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Southfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Southfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Southfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills.
Does 3 Southfield Drive offer parking?
No, 3 Southfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3 Southfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Southfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Southfield Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Southfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Southfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Southfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Southfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Southfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Southfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Southfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
