3 Southfield Drive

Situated high atop the 1.5 acre parcel with awe-inspiring westward views of the Pacific Ocean, and coastline you will find this remodeled custom built 3,215 SqFt home, features 5 large bedrooms and 3 remodeled baths. Inside, you are greeted by an expansive space and soaring open beam ceilings. A PV stone fireplace serves as a focal point for the formal living and dining rooms. New hardwood flooring adorns the home. A newly appointed kitchen features high-end Viking appliances, with new cabinetry with Caesar Stone and Granite counters. Stunning micro pencil tile covers the back splash to finish off the kitchen. The master suite features a walk in closet with built-ins and a remodeled master bath with separate tub and frameless shower. Outside is an expansive deck area creating an ideal place to enjoy and share the views with family and friends. This home has arguably one of the best ocean views in the private 24 hour guard gated city of Rolling Hills. The rural suburban setting features 30 miles of hiking and equestrian trails, riding rings, community tennis courts, and nearby award winning Palos Verdes schools. You feel like you are in the middle of the countryside, but you are only 5 minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment. *Photos were from a prior listing*