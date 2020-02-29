44 Rollingwood Drive

Amenities

This Single Level - 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath home in Rolling Hills Estates, is close to Peninsula High, Silver Spur Elementary & Peninsula Shopping Center. Award winning Palos Verdes Schools. Quiet neighborhood with easy access on and off the hill to Torrance and the Beach Cities. This area of Palos Verdes is considered by many to have the best weather on the hill. Home has an open floor plan, remodeled kitchen (2016), two baths, hardwood/tile floors (NO carpet) throughout the house, upgraded windows and sliding doors, to allow for a light and bright interior. Living room has fireplace. Enjoy the yard and partial city light view from the front. The Private rear yard allows for outdoor entertaining. Lease price includes weekly gardening service.