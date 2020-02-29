All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Find more places like 44 Rollingwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
44 Rollingwood Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:26 AM

44 Rollingwood Drive

44 Rollingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rolling Hills Estates
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44 Rollingwood Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Single Level - 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath home in Rolling Hills Estates, is close to Peninsula High, Silver Spur Elementary & Peninsula Shopping Center. Award winning Palos Verdes Schools. Quiet neighborhood with easy access on and off the hill to Torrance and the Beach Cities. This area of Palos Verdes is considered by many to have the best weather on the hill. Home has an open floor plan, remodeled kitchen (2016), two baths, hardwood/tile floors (NO carpet) throughout the house, upgraded windows and sliding doors, to allow for a light and bright interior. Living room has fireplace. Enjoy the yard and partial city light view from the front. The Private rear yard allows for outdoor entertaining. Lease price includes weekly gardening service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Rollingwood Drive have any available units?
44 Rollingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 44 Rollingwood Drive have?
Some of 44 Rollingwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Rollingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
44 Rollingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Rollingwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 44 Rollingwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 44 Rollingwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 44 Rollingwood Drive offers parking.
Does 44 Rollingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Rollingwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Rollingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 44 Rollingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 44 Rollingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 44 Rollingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Rollingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Rollingwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Rollingwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Rollingwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rolling Hills Estates 2 BedroomsRolling Hills Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rolling Hills Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRolling Hills Estates Apartments with Parking
Rolling Hills Estates Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles