3 Coraltree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Enter this remodeled home through the large, private courtyard. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome in exclusive gated community with wonderful amenities including pool, spa, tennis, park, paddle tennis, community stables & horse trails. Enjoy the ocean breezes & Catalina view from your balcony and master bedrooms. This light, bright & immaculate home features 2 large master suites. The larger suite is 400 sq. ft. with a remodeled bathroom & walk-in closet with built-ins. The updated kitchen with eating area features granite counters, recessed lighting, custom cabinets and opens to the patio. Wood laminate and Travertine tile flooring on main level, carpet upstairs & fresh paint throughout. Cozy gas fireplace in Living room plus wet bar – great spaces for entertaining. Lots of outdoor space including large courtyard entry, back patio & upstairs balcony with Catalina views, perfect for gardening or entertaining. Laundry room. Oversize private two-car garage with spacious stand-up loft for home office or extra storage.