All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Find more places like 3 Coraltree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
3 Coraltree Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

3 Coraltree Lane

3 Coraltree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rolling Hills Estates
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3 Coraltree Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enter this remodeled home through the large, private courtyard. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome in exclusive gated community with wonderful amenities including pool, spa, tennis, park, paddle tennis, community stables & horse trails. Enjoy the ocean breezes & Catalina view from your balcony and master bedrooms. This light, bright & immaculate home features 2 large master suites. The larger suite is 400 sq. ft. with a remodeled bathroom & walk-in closet with built-ins. The updated kitchen with eating area features granite counters, recessed lighting, custom cabinets and opens to the patio. Wood laminate and Travertine tile flooring on main level, carpet upstairs & fresh paint throughout. Cozy gas fireplace in Living room plus wet bar – great spaces for entertaining. Lots of outdoor space including large courtyard entry, back patio & upstairs balcony with Catalina views, perfect for gardening or entertaining. Laundry room. Oversize private two-car garage with spacious stand-up loft for home office or extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Coraltree Lane have any available units?
3 Coraltree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 3 Coraltree Lane have?
Some of 3 Coraltree Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Coraltree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3 Coraltree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Coraltree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3 Coraltree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 3 Coraltree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3 Coraltree Lane offers parking.
Does 3 Coraltree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Coraltree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Coraltree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3 Coraltree Lane has a pool.
Does 3 Coraltree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3 Coraltree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Coraltree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Coraltree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Coraltree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Coraltree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rolling Hills Estates 2 BedroomsRolling Hills Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rolling Hills Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRolling Hills Estates Apartments with Parking
Rolling Hills Estates Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles