26 Ranch View Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

This is our featured rental listing in Rolling Hills. Remarkable Ranch Style Horse Property, breath taking yard space for entertaining. The property owner has put time, money, and effort into this immaculate and well maintained home, with fine attention to every detail. Property characteristics are shown below:

-Off kitchen laundry room

-Crown molding

-Granite counter tops

-cooktop

-Dining room

-Fireplace

-Master bedroom w/ WALK IN CLOSET

-Central heat / air

-Security cameras and alarm by ADT (service not included)

-Gardener included

-Will consider pets with additional security deposit