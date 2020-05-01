All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:49 PM

26 Ranch View Road

26 Ranchview Rd · No Longer Available
Location

26 Ranchview Rd, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is our featured rental listing in Rolling Hills. Remarkable Ranch Style Horse Property, breath taking yard space for entertaining. The property owner has put time, money, and effort into this immaculate and well maintained home, with fine attention to every detail. Property characteristics are shown below:
-Off kitchen laundry room
-Crown molding
-Granite counter tops
-cooktop
-Dining room
-Fireplace
-Master bedroom w/ WALK IN CLOSET
-Central heat / air
-Security cameras and alarm by ADT (service not included)
-Gardener included
-Will consider pets with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

