Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

20 Pepper Tree Lane

20 Pepper Tree Lane · (714) 745-7683
Location

20 Pepper Tree Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2546 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
A gorgeous 2 story single family home located in the beautiful "Pepper Tree Lane" community in Rolling Hills Estate. This bright & airy well maintained home features carpet, tile, laminated wood floors, crown moldings, plantation shutters, vertical blinds, draperies, office/den off the entry with French doors and cozy fireplace in the living room. The gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, sub-zero refrigerator, built in micro-wave and counter island for breakfast area. All 3 bedrooms upstairs are spacious. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and has a private balcony. Master bathroom with dual sinks, separate bath tub and shower. Separate laundry room next to the garage. 2 car attached garage with an electrical charger and driveway. The community offers kid's playground & grassy area for picnic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Pepper Tree Lane have any available units?
20 Pepper Tree Lane has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Pepper Tree Lane have?
Some of 20 Pepper Tree Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Pepper Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20 Pepper Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Pepper Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20 Pepper Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 20 Pepper Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20 Pepper Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 20 Pepper Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Pepper Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Pepper Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 20 Pepper Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20 Pepper Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 20 Pepper Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Pepper Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Pepper Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Pepper Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Pepper Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
