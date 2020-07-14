20 Pepper Tree Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

A gorgeous 2 story single family home located in the beautiful "Pepper Tree Lane" community in Rolling Hills Estate. This bright & airy well maintained home features carpet, tile, laminated wood floors, crown moldings, plantation shutters, vertical blinds, draperies, office/den off the entry with French doors and cozy fireplace in the living room. The gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, sub-zero refrigerator, built in micro-wave and counter island for breakfast area. All 3 bedrooms upstairs are spacious. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and has a private balcony. Master bathroom with dual sinks, separate bath tub and shower. Separate laundry room next to the garage. 2 car attached garage with an electrical charger and driveway. The community offers kid's playground & grassy area for picnic