8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants **
We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.
This property will be available for move-in on August 5th or sooner.
Leasing Terms:
Available: August 5th or sooner
Lease: 12 Months
Rent: $3,200 per month
Security Deposit: $4,400
Pet policy: No pets
Utilities Included: None
Co-Signers: Yes
Property features:
1,408 sq. ft.
Laminate flooring
Central heating
Ceiling fan
Living room
Dining area
Refrigerator
Washer & dryer included
Covered deck
Garden beds
Attached 2-car garage
Street parking available for your guests
Note: Tenants are responsible for basic gardening service at a fixed rate of $80.00 monthly.
Leasing Office:
Sonoma County Property Rentals
52128 Country Club Drive
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
707.596.1020 Office
707.324.5547 Fax
Equal Housing Opportunity
Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter s Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum credit Score of 650 required for qualifying. Sorry, no pets allowed. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicant s credit history. Tenant pay all utilities plus $80.00 monthly for basic gardening service.
*Square footage and property details taken from private public sources including tax records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Availability and leasing information published on this listing are subject to change without notice.
