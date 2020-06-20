All apartments in Rohnert Park
Rohnert Park, CA
8355 Lombard Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8355 Lombard Way

8355 Lombard Way · (707) 596-1020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8355 Lombard Way · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants **

We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.

This property will be available for move-in on August 5th or sooner.

Leasing Terms:

Available: August 5th or sooner

Lease: 12 Months

Rent: $3,200 per month

Security Deposit: $4,400

Pet policy: No pets

Utilities Included: None

Co-Signers: Yes

Property features:

1,408 sq. ft.
Laminate flooring
Central heating
Ceiling fan
Living room
Dining area
Refrigerator
Washer & dryer included
Covered deck
Garden beds
Attached 2-car garage
Street parking available for your guests

Note: Tenants are responsible for basic gardening service at a fixed rate of $80.00 monthly.

Leasing Office:

Sonoma County Property Rentals
52128 Country Club Drive
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
707.596.1020 Office
707.324.5547 Fax

Sonoma County Property Rentals Inc. | DRE License #02037683 | Equal Housing Opportunity

Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter s Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum credit Score of 650 required for qualifying. Sorry, no pets allowed. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicant s credit history. Tenant pay all utilities plus $80.00 monthly for basic gardening service.

*Square footage and property details taken from private public sources including tax records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Availability and leasing information published on this listing are subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5817634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8355 Lombard Way have any available units?
8355 Lombard Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8355 Lombard Way have?
Some of 8355 Lombard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8355 Lombard Way currently offering any rent specials?
8355 Lombard Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8355 Lombard Way pet-friendly?
No, 8355 Lombard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 8355 Lombard Way offer parking?
Yes, 8355 Lombard Way does offer parking.
Does 8355 Lombard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8355 Lombard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8355 Lombard Way have a pool?
No, 8355 Lombard Way does not have a pool.
Does 8355 Lombard Way have accessible units?
No, 8355 Lombard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8355 Lombard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8355 Lombard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8355 Lombard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8355 Lombard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
