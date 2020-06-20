Amenities

8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants **



We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.



This property will be available for move-in on August 5th or sooner.



Leasing Terms:



Available: August 5th or sooner



Lease: 12 Months



Rent: $3,200 per month



Security Deposit: $4,400



Pet policy: No pets



Utilities Included: None



Co-Signers: Yes



Property features:



1,408 sq. ft.

Laminate flooring

Central heating

Ceiling fan

Living room

Dining area

Refrigerator

Washer & dryer included

Covered deck

Garden beds

Attached 2-car garage

Street parking available for your guests



Note: Tenants are responsible for basic gardening service at a fixed rate of $80.00 monthly.



Leasing Office:



Sonoma County Property Rentals

52128 Country Club Drive

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

707.596.1020 Office

707.324.5547 Fax



Sonoma County Property Rentals Inc. | DRE License #02037683 | Equal Housing Opportunity



Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter s Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum credit Score of 650 required for qualifying. Sorry, no pets allowed. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicant s credit history. Tenant pay all utilities plus $80.00 monthly for basic gardening service.



*Square footage and property details taken from private public sources including tax records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Availability and leasing information published on this listing are subject to change without notice.



(RLNE5817634)