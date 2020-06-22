682 Santa Alicia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck. Pool, Jacuzzi waiting for you - This one-story light-filled unit is a great floor plan on the main level with living room, kitchen two good size bedrooms and interior laundry, Washer dryer included. Bamboo flooring through out, stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher, electric glass top stove. Refrigerator with ice maker & filtered water dispenser. New hot water heater. Bathroom has brand new floor, spacious tub/shower. New paint through out the unit.

A beautiful Private patio with raised planter beds, BBQ ok. Trex decking in yard and backs up to creek and walking path. The complex offers a large outdoor pool with BBQ area.



John Reed Primary School, Technology Middle School and Rancho Cotate High School conveniently located. Easy access to Highway 101, Smart train, walking paths, restaurants, grocery store, coffee shop, post office.

Available on July 1, 2020

KEY FEATURE

Community Pool & Jacuzzi

697 Sq. Ft.

2 bedroom & 1 Bath

2 assigned car port pots, 1 is covered - guest parking as well

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $2500.00

Pets Policy: yes - small

Laundry: in unit

Property Type: Condo

Stainless Steel Oven & Refrigerator & Dishwasher

Requirement: Income verification, Credit Report, Renter's Insurance



DRE Lic # 01778494



