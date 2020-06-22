All apartments in Rohnert Park
Find more places like 682 Santa Alicia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rohnert Park, CA
/
682 Santa Alicia Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

682 Santa Alicia Drive

682 Santa Alicia Drive · (707) 775-0496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rohnert Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 682 Santa Alicia Drive - 682 Santa Alicia · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck. Pool, Jacuzzi waiting for you - This one-story light-filled unit is a great floor plan on the main level with living room, kitchen two good size bedrooms and interior laundry, Washer dryer included. Bamboo flooring through out, stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher, electric glass top stove. Refrigerator with ice maker & filtered water dispenser. New hot water heater. Bathroom has brand new floor, spacious tub/shower. New paint through out the unit.
A beautiful Private patio with raised planter beds, BBQ ok. Trex decking in yard and backs up to creek and walking path. The complex offers a large outdoor pool with BBQ area.

John Reed Primary School, Technology Middle School and Rancho Cotate High School conveniently located. Easy access to Highway 101, Smart train, walking paths, restaurants, grocery store, coffee shop, post office.
Available on July 1, 2020
Call, Text or e-mail to Silvia for showing and more Info.

KEY FEATURE
Community Pool & Jacuzzi
697 Sq. Ft.
2 bedroom & 1 Bath
2 assigned car port pots, 1 is covered - guest parking as well
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2500.00
Pets Policy: yes - small
Laundry: in unit
Property Type: Condo
Stainless Steel Oven & Refrigerator & Dishwasher
Requirement: Income verification, Credit Report, Renter's Insurance

DRE Lic # 01778494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Santa Alicia Drive have any available units?
682 Santa Alicia Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 682 Santa Alicia Drive have?
Some of 682 Santa Alicia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Santa Alicia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
682 Santa Alicia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Santa Alicia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 682 Santa Alicia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 682 Santa Alicia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 682 Santa Alicia Drive does offer parking.
Does 682 Santa Alicia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 682 Santa Alicia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Santa Alicia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 682 Santa Alicia Drive has a pool.
Does 682 Santa Alicia Drive have accessible units?
No, 682 Santa Alicia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Santa Alicia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 682 Santa Alicia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 682 Santa Alicia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 682 Santa Alicia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 682 Santa Alicia Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W
Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Similar Pages

Rohnert Park 1 BedroomsRohnert Park 2 Bedrooms
Rohnert Park Apartments with GymRohnert Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Rohnert Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CA
Napa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CAEmeryville, CA
American Canyon, CASuisun City, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAContra Costa Centre, CASan Anselmo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Sonoma State UniversityCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity