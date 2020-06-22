682 Santa Alicia Drive

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck. Pool, Jacuzzi waiting for you - This one-story light-filled unit is a great floor plan on the main level with living room, kitchen two good size bedrooms and interior laundry, Washer dryer included. Bamboo flooring through out, stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher, electric glass top stove. Refrigerator with ice maker & filtered water dispenser. New hot water heater. Bathroom has brand new floor, spacious tub/shower. New paint through out the unit.
A beautiful Private patio with raised planter beds, BBQ ok. Trex decking in yard and backs up to creek and walking path. The complex offers a large outdoor pool with BBQ area.
John Reed Primary School, Technology Middle School and Rancho Cotate High School conveniently located. Easy access to Highway 101, Smart train, walking paths, restaurants, grocery store, coffee shop, post office.
Available on July 1, 2020
Community Pool & Jacuzzi
697 Sq. Ft.
2 bedroom & 1 Bath
2 assigned car port pots, 1 is covered - guest parking as well
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2500.00
Pets Policy: yes - small
Laundry: in unit
Property Type: Condo
Stainless Steel Oven & Refrigerator & Dishwasher
Requirement: Income verification, Credit Report, Renter's Insurance
No Pets Allowed
