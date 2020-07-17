34 Meridian circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open House SUNDAY 7/12 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM - Nice and Clean, Lots of Light, Nice Neighborhood, Ready to Move-In Beginning of July - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM



3 bdrm/2.5 bath townhouse at Spreckels Place in Rohnert Park, near Sonoma State, 1289 sf, frplc, central heat, 2-car garage with opener, refrigerator, washer,dryer included. Nicely landscaped backyard maintained by tenants, front maintained by HOA,.



ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES STRICTLY ADHERED TO..

PLEASE HAVE A MASK WITH YOU.



STOP BY SUNDAY AND TAKE A LOOK!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875611)