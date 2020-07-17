All apartments in Rohnert Park
Find more places like 34 Meridian circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rohnert Park, CA
/
34 Meridian circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

34 Meridian circle

34 Meridian Circle · (707) 921-5999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

34 Meridian Circle, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Meridian circle · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open House SUNDAY 7/12 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM - Nice and Clean, Lots of Light, Nice Neighborhood, Ready to Move-In Beginning of July - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM

3 bdrm/2.5 bath townhouse at Spreckels Place in Rohnert Park, near Sonoma State, 1289 sf, frplc, central heat, 2-car garage with opener, refrigerator, washer,dryer included. Nicely landscaped backyard maintained by tenants, front maintained by HOA,.

ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES STRICTLY ADHERED TO..
PLEASE HAVE A MASK WITH YOU.

STOP BY SUNDAY AND TAKE A LOOK!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Meridian circle have any available units?
34 Meridian circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 34 Meridian circle currently offering any rent specials?
34 Meridian circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Meridian circle pet-friendly?
No, 34 Meridian circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 34 Meridian circle offer parking?
Yes, 34 Meridian circle offers parking.
Does 34 Meridian circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Meridian circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Meridian circle have a pool?
No, 34 Meridian circle does not have a pool.
Does 34 Meridian circle have accessible units?
No, 34 Meridian circle does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Meridian circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Meridian circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Meridian circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Meridian circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 34 Meridian circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Similar Pages

Rohnert Park 2 BedroomsRohnert Park Apartments with Gyms
Rohnert Park Apartments with PoolsRohnert Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Rohnert Park Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CA
San Rafael, CAPetaluma, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CASebastopol, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAWindsor, CANovato, CASt. Helena, CAHealdsburg, CA
San Anselmo, CALarkspur, CAHercules, CAPinole, CACorte Madera, CAAmerican Canyon, CAMill Valley, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CASan Pablo, CAMarin City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Sonoma State UniversityCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity