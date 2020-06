Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Cute upper-level 1bd. in Rohnert Park ~ Available ASAP - Clean, recently remodeled top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in central Rohnert Park location. Plenty of common space and a cute balcony! The bedroom is generously sized with a big closet, and the kitchen has updated appliances. Tile flooring throughout.



This is a top-floor unit which can only be accessed by stairs. The garage has enough space for 1 car and additional storage. The HOA includes coin-operated laundry facility and a pool.



Available immediately.



