Rohnert Park, CA
1315 Gold Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1315 Gold Way

1315 Gold Way · (707) 543-1516
Location

1315 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1315 Gold Way · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1005 sqft

Amenities

Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Rohnert Park - This G section townhome has newer LVT flooring throughout, a nice size living and dining room with half bath downstairs. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with a shared bathroom and laundry room (washer and dryer hookups).The enclosed patio off the kitchen is a nice private outdoor space with storage. The condo community includes TWO pools. Close to Golf Course, Sonoma State College, and Casino. Water and garbage included. Sorry, no pets or co-signers. 1 Year lease.(MT)

(RLNE5834695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Gold Way have any available units?
1315 Gold Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1315 Gold Way have?
Some of 1315 Gold Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Gold Way currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Gold Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Gold Way pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Gold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 1315 Gold Way offer parking?
No, 1315 Gold Way does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Gold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Gold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Gold Way have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Gold Way has a pool.
Does 1315 Gold Way have accessible units?
No, 1315 Gold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Gold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Gold Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Gold Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Gold Way does not have units with air conditioning.
