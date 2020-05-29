1315 Gold Way

Amenities

Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Rohnert Park - This G section townhome has newer LVT flooring throughout, a nice size living and dining room with half bath downstairs. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with a shared bathroom and laundry room (washer and dryer hookups).The enclosed patio off the kitchen is a nice private outdoor space with storage. The condo community includes TWO pools. Close to Golf Course, Sonoma State College, and Casino. Water and garbage included. Sorry, no pets or co-signers. 1 Year lease.(MT)



