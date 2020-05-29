All apartments in Rohnert Park
Find more places like 13 Freedom Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rohnert Park, CA
/
13 Freedom Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

13 Freedom Place

13 Freedom Place · (707) 583-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rohnert Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 Freedom Place · Avail. Jul 3

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
13 Freedom Place Available 07/03/20 Available 7/3/2020 ~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - This is a great unit located in Mountain Shadows Square, close to shopping and transportation. 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Laminate floors downstairs, 2 car attached garage. Water & garbage included. (approximately a $200 savings per month) Co-Signers OK!! 1 year lease. Sorry, no pets. Renter's Insurance required.

Applications available at: www.sonomamarinrealtygroup.com

BRE#02037927

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Freedom Place have any available units?
13 Freedom Place has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Freedom Place have?
Some of 13 Freedom Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Freedom Place currently offering any rent specials?
13 Freedom Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Freedom Place pet-friendly?
No, 13 Freedom Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 13 Freedom Place offer parking?
Yes, 13 Freedom Place does offer parking.
Does 13 Freedom Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Freedom Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Freedom Place have a pool?
No, 13 Freedom Place does not have a pool.
Does 13 Freedom Place have accessible units?
No, 13 Freedom Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Freedom Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Freedom Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Freedom Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Freedom Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13 Freedom Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adega
541 Carlson Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Similar Pages

Rohnert Park 1 BedroomsRohnert Park 2 Bedrooms
Rohnert Park Apartments with GymRohnert Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Rohnert Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CA
Napa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CAEmeryville, CA
American Canyon, CASuisun City, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAContra Costa Centre, CASan Anselmo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Sonoma State UniversityCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity