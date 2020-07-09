All apartments in Rohnert Park
1 Frost Court
1 Frost Court

1 Frost Court · (707) 206-6645
Location

1 Frost Court, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Frost Court · Avail. Aug 7

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Frost Court Available 08/07/20 3bd 2bth Townhome - Water Garbage Inlcuded - Hello friends,

Located in desirable Mountain Shadows. This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse is a must see! Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, recessed lighting and finished backyard are just some of what makes this home shine.

Rent will be $2750/month, $2800/deposit, 1 Year Lease Agreement. Water/Sewer and garbage Included. All other utilities will be tenants responsibility. Pets not considered at this time.

Apply Now: Visit www.pacpropsre.com, Click on the "Properties" Tab, Click "Apply Now" and follow prompts.

Thank you for your interest,

Pacific Properties
101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
O: 707.206.6645
www.pacpropsre.com
info@pacpropsre.com
CA BRE Corporate #01526413

(RLNE4195230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

