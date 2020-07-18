3346 Meadow Way

Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Rocklin - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex in Rocklin available for rent July 3, 2020. This 2 bedroom duplex has all new vinyl tile flooring, fresh paint, and recently remodeled bathrooms. The house has a one car garage, central heat and air, shaded backyard, washer dryer hook ups and a breakfast bar open to the large light filled dining area.



Rent for the house is $1650 with a $1700 deposit. Tenants pay water, garbage, gas and electric. No Pets, No Smoking please. We are currently accepting applications for pre-qualification. If you are pre-qualified, we will be happy to show you the inside. There will be a $40 non-refundable application fee per applicant. Available now!



Qualified applicants will have great recent credit, positive verifiable rental history and sufficient income to cover present and future financial obligations.



We look forward to hearing from you soon!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902292)