Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3346 Meadow Way

3346 Meadow Way · (916) 624-1695 ext. 5
Location

3346 Meadow Way, Rocklin, CA 95677
Sunset Whitney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3346 Meadow Way · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Rocklin - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex in Rocklin available for rent July 3, 2020. This 2 bedroom duplex has all new vinyl tile flooring, fresh paint, and recently remodeled bathrooms. The house has a one car garage, central heat and air, shaded backyard, washer dryer hook ups and a breakfast bar open to the large light filled dining area.

Rent for the house is $1650 with a $1700 deposit. Tenants pay water, garbage, gas and electric. No Pets, No Smoking please. We are currently accepting applications for pre-qualification. If you are pre-qualified, we will be happy to show you the inside. There will be a $40 non-refundable application fee per applicant. Available now!

Qualified applicants will have great recent credit, positive verifiable rental history and sufficient income to cover present and future financial obligations.

We look forward to hearing from you soon!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 Meadow Way have any available units?
3346 Meadow Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3346 Meadow Way have?
Some of 3346 Meadow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3346 Meadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 3346 Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocklin.
Does 3346 Meadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 3346 Meadow Way offers parking.
Does 3346 Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 Meadow Way have a pool?
No, 3346 Meadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 3346 Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 3346 Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3346 Meadow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3346 Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3346 Meadow Way has units with air conditioning.
