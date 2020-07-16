All apartments in Rocklin
1509 Peony Lane

1509 Peony Lane · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
Location

1509 Peony Lane, Rocklin, CA 95765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1509 Peony Lane · Avail. Jul 27

$2,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2657 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1509 Peony Lane Available 07/27/20 Brand New Rocklin 4bd/2.5ba Home - Must See! - This Brand New 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Spring Valley Community of Rocklin, a Woodside Homes Community. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, Roseville Galleria and more...

Amenities include living room, dining area, den/bonus room, open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, Refrigerator, central heat & air, indoor laundry room with washer & dryer, 2 car garage, patio, fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, No Pets. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2751933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Peony Lane have any available units?
1509 Peony Lane has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1509 Peony Lane have?
Some of 1509 Peony Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Peony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Peony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Peony Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Peony Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocklin.
Does 1509 Peony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Peony Lane offers parking.
Does 1509 Peony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Peony Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Peony Lane have a pool?
No, 1509 Peony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Peony Lane have accessible units?
No, 1509 Peony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Peony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Peony Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Peony Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 Peony Lane has units with air conditioning.
