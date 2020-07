Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

WOW!! Mision Lakes CC, END UNIT condo and it's DOWNSTAIRS, One bedroom/ one bath UPGRADED kitchen, MICROWAVE, newer cabinets, BERBER carpet in LIVING room and BEDROOM, walk in closet and wardrobe. TILE shower. FABULOUS mountain VIEWS. Near POOL/SPA and LAUNDRY room, also close to BBQ area...don't forget the Ted Robinson designed GOLF course, which is open to the public...just relax and enjoy COUNTRY Club living...