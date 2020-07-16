All apartments in Riverside County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:02 PM

88 Lazy C Ranch Road

88 Lazy C Ranch Road · (760) 831-4126
Location

88 Lazy C Ranch Road, Riverside County, CA 92262

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Take your family on a western adventure to the Lazy C Ranch, where you can relax by the pool, visit our animals, explore, or even BBQ to your heart's desire.This yellow cottage is fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom abode, complete with kitchen, comfortably housing up to 5 guests. It sits across from our horse stables on the edge of Lazy C Ranch. Stocked kitchen, Wifi, Flat screen TVs, Outdoor lounging and eating areas. Interaction with Animals. Additionally guests have access to farm fresh eggs, and guest services if they require any assistance during their stay. Please note the pool is shared with eight other Airbnb houses on the ranch unless booking the entire ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Lazy C Ranch Road have any available units?
88 Lazy C Ranch Road has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Lazy C Ranch Road have?
Some of 88 Lazy C Ranch Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Lazy C Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
88 Lazy C Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Lazy C Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 88 Lazy C Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 88 Lazy C Ranch Road offer parking?
No, 88 Lazy C Ranch Road does not offer parking.
Does 88 Lazy C Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Lazy C Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Lazy C Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 88 Lazy C Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 88 Lazy C Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 88 Lazy C Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Lazy C Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Lazy C Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Lazy C Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Lazy C Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
