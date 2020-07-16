88 Lazy C Ranch Road

Amenities

Take your family on a western adventure to the Lazy C Ranch, where you can relax by the pool, visit our animals, explore, or even BBQ to your heart's desire.This yellow cottage is fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom abode, complete with kitchen, comfortably housing up to 5 guests. It sits across from our horse stables on the edge of Lazy C Ranch. Stocked kitchen, Wifi, Flat screen TVs, Outdoor lounging and eating areas. Interaction with Animals. Additionally guests have access to farm fresh eggs, and guest services if they require any assistance during their stay. Please note the pool is shared with eight other Airbnb houses on the ranch unless booking the entire ranch.