All apartments in Riverside County
Find more places like 7398 Sanctuary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside County, CA
/
7398 Sanctuary Drive
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:27 AM

7398 Sanctuary Drive

7398 Sanctuary Drive · (909) 628-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7398 Sanctuary Drive, Riverside County, CA 92883
The Retreat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Turnkey Beautiful and Spacious Exclusive Estate Property located in Castellina @ THE RETREAT with front and back gorgeous views. Master retreat with a private balcony to enjoy the breathtaking views of Corona. 1 Bedroom with full bath downstairs. 4 Bedrooms upstairs, 4.5 baths total. Large bonus room, Den, Gourmet Kitchen, 3 Car Garage, and Guard Gated Community. Private Jack Nicholas Designed Gold Course Community and Club House Amenities. Very near to Dos Lagos Shopping Center and minutes away from the freeway! A True Gem! * * No Pets Allowed * *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7398 Sanctuary Drive have any available units?
7398 Sanctuary Drive has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7398 Sanctuary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7398 Sanctuary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7398 Sanctuary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7398 Sanctuary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 7398 Sanctuary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7398 Sanctuary Drive offers parking.
Does 7398 Sanctuary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7398 Sanctuary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7398 Sanctuary Drive have a pool?
No, 7398 Sanctuary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7398 Sanctuary Drive have accessible units?
No, 7398 Sanctuary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7398 Sanctuary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7398 Sanctuary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7398 Sanctuary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7398 Sanctuary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7398 Sanctuary Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr
Corona, CA 92879
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr
Corona, CA 92883
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA 92503
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St
Moreno Valley, CA 92551
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd
Corona, CA 92883

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CADana Point, CANorco, CAEastvale, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAChino, CALadera Ranch, CA
Coto de Caza, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CALaguna Hills, CALaguna Niguel, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAColton, CARialto, CAHighland, CAYucaipa, CASan Bernardino, CALoma Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity