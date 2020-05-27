7398 Sanctuary Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Turnkey Beautiful and Spacious Exclusive Estate Property located in Castellina @ THE RETREAT with front and back gorgeous views. Master retreat with a private balcony to enjoy the breathtaking views of Corona. 1 Bedroom with full bath downstairs. 4 Bedrooms upstairs, 4.5 baths total. Large bonus room, Den, Gourmet Kitchen, 3 Car Garage, and Guard Gated Community. Private Jack Nicholas Designed Gold Course Community and Club House Amenities. Very near to Dos Lagos Shopping Center and minutes away from the freeway! A True Gem! * * No Pets Allowed * *