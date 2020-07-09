All apartments in Riverside County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

46755 Camaron Road

46755 Camaron Road · (949) 370-3813
Location

46755 Camaron Road, Riverside County, CA 92590

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46755 Camaron Road · Avail. Aug 14

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2245 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
46755 Camaron Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Country Home and Property conveniently located between Fallbrook & Temecula! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a private showing. Please do not proceed without an appointment, tenants/owners may still be residing on property.

This Beautiful Country Home and Property is a short drive from both Fallbrook & Temecula and situated on its own private hilltop! Complete with Outstanding Views Looking out over the Valley and Surrounding Hillside Areas!

Located in the Lovely Rancho De Luz Community Area!
It offers the peace and quiet, that only room and space can bring you!

You are surrounded by nature, with views from the East and Sunrises, as well as the West and Amazing Sunsets! A mature and working Avocado Grove wraps around you below on this property, with no one nearby or right around, making for a very private and secluded atmosphere!

The detached home offers 2 Beds / 2 Baths / 2245 Square Feet / Plus Additional Garage Space and Fenced Yard Area! Water is Included in Rent!

It is being offered at $2550 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2650 will be due at time of acceptance.
First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.
The owner is open to chickens and/or goats as well. Please no horses, or larger livestock however. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, Gas oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Appliances Not Included are: Microwave and Washer and Dryer units. Dryer hook up can be either Electric or Propane Gas (with conversion kit needed if Gas is to be used)

Owner will maintain landscaping by street and seasonal weed abatement at his discretion.

Tenant will be responsible for landscape upkeep and maintenance directly up and around the home.

Water Included in Rent! HOA Dues paid for by owner!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through So Cal Edison, Propane Gas through Inland Propane & Tank, and Trash Service through CR&R.

This home has central heating and AC and is on septic.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

This home, believe it or not, is within an HOA community, The Santa Margarita Association. If you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

Village Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

(RLNE4818881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46755 Camaron Road have any available units?
46755 Camaron Road has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46755 Camaron Road have?
Some of 46755 Camaron Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46755 Camaron Road currently offering any rent specials?
46755 Camaron Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46755 Camaron Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 46755 Camaron Road is pet friendly.
Does 46755 Camaron Road offer parking?
Yes, 46755 Camaron Road offers parking.
Does 46755 Camaron Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46755 Camaron Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46755 Camaron Road have a pool?
No, 46755 Camaron Road does not have a pool.
Does 46755 Camaron Road have accessible units?
No, 46755 Camaron Road does not have accessible units.
Does 46755 Camaron Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46755 Camaron Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 46755 Camaron Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46755 Camaron Road has units with air conditioning.
