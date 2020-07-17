675 11th St.

Amenities

Remodeled 5 Bedroom Richmond Home - This amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home features:



1. Hardwood Laminate throughout home

2. Completed remodeled Kitchen with Brand New Appliances & Cabinets

3. Large Living Room with Beautiful Marbled Fireplace

4. Traditional Dining Room w/ plenty of space for entertaining

5. Washer & Dryer included

6. Stairs Lead to 3 Uniquely designed Bedrooms on top floor

7. Large backyard

8. Large 2-3 Car Driveway + Street Parking

9. Short Distance to Kaiser - Richmond

10. Short Walk to BART - Richmond Station

11. Access to I-80 via Barrett Ave.

12. Shopping and Restaurants Nearby



Rent: $ 3,350.00 /month

Deposit: $ 3,350.00



Owner Pays Garbage

Tenant Pays Water & Electric

Landscaping is Tenant Responsibility



Public Schools: Peres Elementary, Helms Middle School, Richmond High School



***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***



Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.



- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.

- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.

- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.



To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com



