675 11th St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

675 11th St

675 11th Street · (510) 858-6711 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

675 11th Street, Richmond, CA 94801
Iron Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 675 11th St · Avail. now

$3,350

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 5 Bedroom Richmond Home - This amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home features:

1. Hardwood Laminate throughout home
2. Completed remodeled Kitchen with Brand New Appliances & Cabinets
3. Large Living Room with Beautiful Marbled Fireplace
4. Traditional Dining Room w/ plenty of space for entertaining
5. Washer & Dryer included
6. Stairs Lead to 3 Uniquely designed Bedrooms on top floor
7. Large backyard
8. Large 2-3 Car Driveway + Street Parking
9. Short Distance to Kaiser - Richmond
10. Short Walk to BART - Richmond Station
11. Access to I-80 via Barrett Ave.
12. Shopping and Restaurants Nearby

Rent: $ 3,350.00 /month
Deposit: $ 3,350.00

Owner Pays Garbage
Tenant Pays Water & Electric
Landscaping is Tenant Responsibility

Public Schools: Peres Elementary, Helms Middle School, Richmond High School

***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***

Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.

- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.
- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.
- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.

To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com

Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!

(RLNE5869762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 675 11th St have any available units?
675 11th St has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 675 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
675 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 675 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 675 11th St offer parking?
No, 675 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 675 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 11th St have a pool?
No, 675 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 675 11th St have accessible units?
No, 675 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 675 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.

