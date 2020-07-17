458 33rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Duplex in Downtown Richmond... DO NOT DISTURB OTHER OCCUPANTS !! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room with small dining area, tile flooring throughout, gas stove, refrigerator, small yard area in the rear of the property, washer/dryer hookups in a designated area, water utility split with the front tenant, parking is street parking only, walking distance to shops, transportation, and schools, owner pays garbage only, NO PETS.

$ 1795 Rent / $ 2500 Security Deposit / $ 4295 Total Move In Cost

Presented by Professional Property Management DRE#01902148 510-758-5636



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5140229)