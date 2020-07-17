All apartments in Richmond
Location

458 33rd Street, Richmond, CA 94805
North and East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 458 33rd Street · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex in Downtown Richmond... DO NOT DISTURB OTHER OCCUPANTS !! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room with small dining area, tile flooring throughout, gas stove, refrigerator, small yard area in the rear of the property, washer/dryer hookups in a designated area, water utility split with the front tenant, parking is street parking only, walking distance to shops, transportation, and schools, owner pays garbage only, NO PETS.
$ 1795 Rent / $ 2500 Security Deposit / $ 4295 Total Move In Cost
Presented by Professional Property Management DRE#01902148 510-758-5636

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 33rd Street have any available units?
458 33rd Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 33rd Street have?
Some of 458 33rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
458 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 458 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 458 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 458 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 458 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 458 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 458 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 458 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 458 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
