420 S 24th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated bathtub range

Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath -



Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF!

The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove burner/oven, dishwasher, grey quartz kitchen countertop, double door refrigerator. The spacious living room with large window and modern style recessed light brightens the home. The hallway has two closets, master bedroom is to far left side and two bedrooms to right. Two bedrooms come with closet and provides ample living space. The Master Bedroom is spacious, comes with closet and attached bathroom featuring shower stand and sink. The shared bathroom is equipped with bathtub, sink and tile floor. The garage provides good space, washer and dryer is also available.

Easy access to freeway and 5 Minute drive to Richmond BART Station.



Rent: $2,800

Security deposit: $3,000

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Contact Woojae Chung for more info 510-566-5842 ryan@hunterpeyton.com

DRE:01982292



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5598152)