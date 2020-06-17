All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

420 S 24th Street

420 South 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA 94804
Cortez-Stege

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath -

Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF!
The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove burner/oven, dishwasher, grey quartz kitchen countertop, double door refrigerator. The spacious living room with large window and modern style recessed light brightens the home. The hallway has two closets, master bedroom is to far left side and two bedrooms to right. Two bedrooms come with closet and provides ample living space. The Master Bedroom is spacious, comes with closet and attached bathroom featuring shower stand and sink. The shared bathroom is equipped with bathtub, sink and tile floor. The garage provides good space, washer and dryer is also available.
Easy access to freeway and 5 Minute drive to Richmond BART Station.

Rent: $2,800
Security deposit: $3,000
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Contact Woojae Chung for more info 510-566-5842 ryan@hunterpeyton.com
DRE:01982292

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 S 24th Street have any available units?
420 S 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
What amenities does 420 S 24th Street have?
Some of 420 S 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 S 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 S 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 S 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 420 S 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 S 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 420 S 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 S 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S 24th Street have a pool?
No, 420 S 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 S 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 S 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 S 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 S 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 S 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
