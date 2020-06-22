All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

334 40th Street

334 40th Street · (510) 758-5636
Location

334 40th Street, Richmond, CA 94805
North and East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 334 40th Street · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Single Story Home in Downtown Richmond.. - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, Single Story Home with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, wall to wall carpet, washer/dryer hookups in garage, one car garage with additional parking on the exterior of the property, Home is wired for Alarm, Tenant responsible for all utilities, Front and Back Yard, NO PETS, walking distance to shops, transportation and schools
$ 2600 Rent / $ 3000 Deposit / $ 5600 Total Move In Cost Available Now !
Presented by Professional Property Management DRE#01902148 510-758-5636

(RLNE1828023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 40th Street have any available units?
334 40th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 40th Street have?
Some of 334 40th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 334 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 334 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 334 40th Street does offer parking.
Does 334 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 40th Street have a pool?
No, 334 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 334 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 40th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
