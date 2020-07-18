All apartments in Richmond
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804

1653 Northshore Drive · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA 94804
Marina Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW. Furnished, lovely townhouse in Marina Bay for rent- You should have
1,901 square foot townhouse in the Marina Bay neighborhood in Richmond, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bathroom. Exterior features include a patio and small balcony. Inside, the home features rich hardwood floors throughout with fully-carpeted bedrooms for added comfort and tiled bathrooms. For climate control, gas heating is available, Central AC. The lovely kitchen consists of dark and glossy granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances and stylish white cabinets for storage. The bedrooms are generously spacious with one having its own bathroom and walk-in closet. For vehicle parking, a two-car detached garage is included. In-unit washer and dryer are provided as well. Pets under 20 lbs are allowed on the property.
Nearby parks:
Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park and Marina Park
Nearby Schools:
Richmond College Preparatory School - 0.89 miles, 7/10 John Henry High - 0.31 miles, 7/10
Richmond Charter Elementary-Benito Juarez - 0.4 miles, 5/10 Richmond Charter Academy - 0.42 miles, 3/10
Bus lines:
74 CCC/Richmond BART/Ford Pt. - 0.0 miles
76 Hilltop Mall - CCC - del Norte BART - 0.6 miles
8mins bike to UC Berkeley RFS Campus, Shuttle to UC Berkeley

Tenants pay all utilities.

(RLNE5894562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 have any available units?
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 have?
Some of 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 is pet friendly.
Does 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 offer parking?
Yes, 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 offers parking.
Does 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 have a pool?
No, 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 have accessible units?
No, 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804 has units with air conditioning.
