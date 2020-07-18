1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW. Furnished, lovely townhouse in Marina Bay for rent- You should have

1,901 square foot townhouse in the Marina Bay neighborhood in Richmond, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bathroom. Exterior features include a patio and small balcony. Inside, the home features rich hardwood floors throughout with fully-carpeted bedrooms for added comfort and tiled bathrooms. For climate control, gas heating is available, Central AC. The lovely kitchen consists of dark and glossy granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances and stylish white cabinets for storage. The bedrooms are generously spacious with one having its own bathroom and walk-in closet. For vehicle parking, a two-car detached garage is included. In-unit washer and dryer are provided as well. Pets under 20 lbs are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:

Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park and Marina Park

Nearby Schools:

Richmond College Preparatory School - 0.89 miles, 7/10 John Henry High - 0.31 miles, 7/10

Richmond Charter Elementary-Benito Juarez - 0.4 miles, 5/10 Richmond Charter Academy - 0.42 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:

74 CCC/Richmond BART/Ford Pt. - 0.0 miles

76 Hilltop Mall - CCC - del Norte BART - 0.6 miles

8mins bike to UC Berkeley RFS Campus, Shuttle to UC Berkeley



Tenants pay all utilities.



