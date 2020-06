Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath House in Richmond -- AVAILABLE NOW !! - Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath House in Richmond -- AVAILABLE NOW !!



-New laminate flooring in living/dining areas.

-New carpet in both bedroom.

-Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom.

-Dual pane windows throughout.

-Rear patio and yard space.

-Laundry hook-ups in rear porch closet

-Gated property.

-Tenant pays all utilities.

-Walk 3 blocks to Richmond BART!

-Must see!



*(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application



Please contact us to schedule a showing:

-Jason at (510) 418-2393

-Oakland office at (510) 530-1005



(RLNE2322944)