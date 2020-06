Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1532 Chanslor Ave # V Available 07/01/20 Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - COMING SOON !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - COMING SOON !!!



****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON****



-Newer kitchen with granite counters and tile floors.

-Tile shower surround in bathroom.

-Carpet in living room and bedrooms.

-Gated parking area on ground level.

-Gated pedestrian entrance to the building.

-On-site laundry.

-Tenant pays all utilities, except water & garbage.

-2 blocks walk to Richmond BART and Amtrak!



*(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application



Please contact us to schedule a showing:

-Jason at (510) 418-2393

-Oakland office at (510) 530-1005



(RLNE5848849)