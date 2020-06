Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport elevator parking

Amazing and spacious. You are going to LOVE this! Incredible views

By appointment only jerridvannelli@vpmmanagement.com



Secured gated community

1 covered and 2 uncovered parking spaces = 3 total

Washer/dryer full-size

All SS appliances

2 bedroom plus den or use as 3rd bedroom

Unbeatable views! You will love coming home to this spacious three bedroom condo.



Relax and watch the boats go by, get out into the sunshine and enjoy the area.