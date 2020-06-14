48 Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA with hardwood floors

With one of the nation's largest fireworks companies in the neighborhood, you'll never have a boring night in Rialto.

California is one of the most expensive places to live in the US, and the cost of living in Rialto, a city in San Bernardino County, is definitely higher than the national median by 9%. Lucky for you, this is one of the most affordable cities in California, so it kind of evens out, right? To be more precise, the median cost of living in Rialto is well below average for California by 17.1%. With loads of excellent amenities, and unbeatable weather, Rialto has a lot to offer its residents. See more