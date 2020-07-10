/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
56 Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Rialto
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
1265 Kendall Dr 1124
1265 West Kendall Drive, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1124 Available 07/25/20 Lido Shandin Hills - Property Id: 311197 Condo at Shandin Hills! Rent by private owner. This spacious condo is close to Cal State San Bernardino. A short distance to freeway and close to shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
DMV
1897 N Arrowhead Ave.
1897 North Arrowhead Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1229 sqft
1897 N Arrowhead Ave. Available 07/16/20 Cute House in Established Neighborhood - Adorable, Spanish style, single story home in the heart of San Bernardino. This home has three bedrooms and one full bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
2650 Mission Inn Avenue
2650 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious loft.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
University
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
DMV
258 E 21st St
258 E 21st St, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 312204 Property is currently occupied! Please do not go to property without an appointment.!! 2B1BR 900 Sqft House $1200 A month!! Utility hook ups!! Central Air!! Will be ready by the 15th of this Feb.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southridge Village
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June/July Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
DMV
1309 WALK OCEAN FRONT
1309 North Wall Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1050 sqft
Beautifully remodeled unit with Amazing Ocean Views. Live the Venice Beach Life in this beautiful ocean front 2 bed 2 bath unit on the Famous Venice Boardwalk.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Wood Streets
3528 Beechwood Place
3528 Beechwood Place, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3088 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous fully furnished home located in the wood streets of riverside. All utilities included.
Results within 10 miles of Rialto
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
Terra Vista
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,884
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,618
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Terra Vista
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1260 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Jamboree
10950 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1442 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments within walking distance of three local parks. Recently renovated units have laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Community has clubhouse, business center with internet, playground and pool. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Mission Grove
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Northwest Redlands
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
967 sqft
Located a short drive or bike ride from Milliken, West Greenway and Mountain View Parks. Recently renovated units feature granite counters and raised panel doors.
