accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
27 Accessible Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
6 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
8 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
38 Units Available
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Sabre Springs
15 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Central Escondido
22 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:30pm
Rancho Bernardo
10 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,653
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Scripps Ranch
6 Units Available
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1366 sqft
Ascent residences at Campus of Life. Ascent is the residential housing at Campus of Life, for those who aim higher.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,871
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Miramar Ranch North
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
30 Units Available
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
3 Units Available
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
910 sqft
Westbrook Apartments offer an excellent location in San Diego, with a resort-style property featuring a pool and green landscaping. Units have been updated and some feature an in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mira Mesa
6 Units Available
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Mesa
3 Units Available
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
950 sqft
The Mira Mesa Mall is within walking distance of this property, so no parking difficulties during the holidays. Onsite amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse. Units have their own patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Midway
4 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
University City
Contact for Availability
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,540
2066 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
University City
Contact for Availability
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,975
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1102 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Luxury, sophisticated living at its finest. You'll feel like you're living at a resort with amenities such as a sauna, racquetball court, pool, gym and more. Interiors with in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
