All apartments in Rancho Santa Fe
Find more places like 17125 Calle Corte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
/
17125 Calle Corte
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

17125 Calle Corte

17125 Calle Corte · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Fe
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17125 Calle Corte, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in the Covenant in a private & quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to all that downtown Rancho Santa Fe has to offer. This Ranch style home is set on .8 acres w/ tons of natural light throughout the home. The main house offers plenty of living space with 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. The property also features one guest house along the side of the pool with its own living room, bedroom, and kitchenette. The main home and guest house possibly rented individually. Call agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17125 Calle Corte have any available units?
17125 Calle Corte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.
What amenities does 17125 Calle Corte have?
Some of 17125 Calle Corte's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17125 Calle Corte currently offering any rent specials?
17125 Calle Corte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17125 Calle Corte pet-friendly?
No, 17125 Calle Corte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Fe.
Does 17125 Calle Corte offer parking?
Yes, 17125 Calle Corte offers parking.
Does 17125 Calle Corte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17125 Calle Corte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17125 Calle Corte have a pool?
Yes, 17125 Calle Corte has a pool.
Does 17125 Calle Corte have accessible units?
No, 17125 Calle Corte does not have accessible units.
Does 17125 Calle Corte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17125 Calle Corte has units with dishwashers.
Does 17125 Calle Corte have units with air conditioning?
No, 17125 Calle Corte does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Fe 2 BedroomsRancho Santa Fe 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rancho Santa Fe Apartments with BalconyRancho Santa Fe Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College