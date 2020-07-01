17125 Calle Corte

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Located in the Covenant in a private & quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to all that downtown Rancho Santa Fe has to offer. This Ranch style home is set on .8 acres w/ tons of natural light throughout the home. The main house offers plenty of living space with 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. The property also features one guest house along the side of the pool with its own living room, bedroom, and kitchenette. The main home and guest house possibly rented individually. Call agent for details.