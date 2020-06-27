11360 Via Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

• Attached 1-Car Garage

• 2 FULL Bathrooms

• Central A/C and Heat

• Lots of Storage

• Double Sinks in Master Bath

• FULL Size Washer and Dryer in Unit

• Balcony

• Gas Fireplace

• Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi

• Vaulted Ceilings

• Open Concept



Beautiful townhome in desirable Tristan townhome community complex. This condo has it all - 1136 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (master has double sinks), newer flooring, vaulted ceilings with lots of cheery light, balcony, all appliances including FULL SIZE washer and dryer, built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, etc. Snuggle up on those cold winter nights in front of the gas Fireplace! Large, well laid-out kitchen with TONS of cupboard space. Drive into your own one car ATTACHED garage (1 additional parking spot in complex), walk-up the indoor stairs and all living space is on one level. This beauty has central air/heat, lots of storage space, open floor plan.



Townhome is perfect for an individual who would like a HUGE master suite and then a second room as an office. 2nd bedroom has double doors - making a perfect guest room/office!



The complex has a playground, sparkling pool, and Jacuzzi! Tristan complex is walking distance to schools, library, Cuyamaca College, and shopping center with everything you could ask for (Ralphs grocery, Kohl’s, Ross, Denny’s, Applebee’s, Starbucks, etc.) Just down the road (less than half a mile) is another large shopping center that has a great stadium seating theater, Target, Albertsons, Cold Stone, Broken Yolk Café, Navy Federal Credit Union, Party City, and many other shopping/dining alternatives!



Up to 2 indoor Cats ok with $300 pet deposit for first cat and $150 for second cat (in addition to regular deposit). No dogs accepted. Also, this is a non-smoking townhome (the entire Tristan complex has gone non-smoking, as well; no guests smoking on balconies, by the pool, etc.). Renter’s insurance is a lease requirement.



This condo townhome will be available September 1st. 1 year lease option available. Deposit is one month's rent ($2190). Tenant will be responsible for all utilities except trash and sewer (i.e. tenant is responsible for SDGE, Water, Internet/Cable, etc.)