Rancho San Diego, CA
11360 Via Rancho San Diego
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:07 AM

11360 Via Rancho San Diego

11360 via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Location

11360 via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
• Attached 1-Car Garage
• 2 FULL Bathrooms
• Central A/C and Heat
• Lots of Storage
• Double Sinks in Master Bath
• FULL Size Washer and Dryer in Unit
• Balcony
• Gas Fireplace
• Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi
• Vaulted Ceilings
• Open Concept

Beautiful townhome in desirable Tristan townhome community complex. This condo has it all - 1136 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (master has double sinks), newer flooring, vaulted ceilings with lots of cheery light, balcony, all appliances including FULL SIZE washer and dryer, built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, etc. Snuggle up on those cold winter nights in front of the gas Fireplace! Large, well laid-out kitchen with TONS of cupboard space. Drive into your own one car ATTACHED garage (1 additional parking spot in complex), walk-up the indoor stairs and all living space is on one level. This beauty has central air/heat, lots of storage space, open floor plan.

Townhome is perfect for an individual who would like a HUGE master suite and then a second room as an office. 2nd bedroom has double doors - making a perfect guest room/office!

The complex has a playground, sparkling pool, and Jacuzzi! Tristan complex is walking distance to schools, library, Cuyamaca College, and shopping center with everything you could ask for (Ralphs grocery, Kohl’s, Ross, Denny’s, Applebee’s, Starbucks, etc.) Just down the road (less than half a mile) is another large shopping center that has a great stadium seating theater, Target, Albertsons, Cold Stone, Broken Yolk Café, Navy Federal Credit Union, Party City, and many other shopping/dining alternatives!

Up to 2 indoor Cats ok with $300 pet deposit for first cat and $150 for second cat (in addition to regular deposit). No dogs accepted. Also, this is a non-smoking townhome (the entire Tristan complex has gone non-smoking, as well; no guests smoking on balconies, by the pool, etc.). Renter’s insurance is a lease requirement.

This condo townhome will be available September 1st. 1 year lease option available. Deposit is one month's rent ($2190). Tenant will be responsible for all utilities except trash and sewer (i.e. tenant is responsible for SDGE, Water, Internet/Cable, etc.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

