Amenities

garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ocean View!!! Nestled in on the quiet Cul De Sac with maximum privacy this rare opportunity to make this house your home. The home boasts PANORAMIC Ocean view and view of Catalina Island. Hard to find single story 3 bedrooms 2 bath house with a cozy fireplace, Large living room that had fully ocean view and family room for relaxing time with family. Do not this one get away Again.