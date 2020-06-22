6943 Brookford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Simply drive up to this house and begin to feel your day’s worries and tiredness melting away into the blue ocean. This home is your private sanctuary with its gated front yard and landscaped backyard. Inside is a quaint one story home with no steps. A cozy fireplace awaits you in the living room. The adjacent dining area is opened to the backyard with patio area. Prepare your nutritious meal in the kitchen and choose to eat in the casual dining area overlooking the front yard. The master bedroom has large mirrored closet and its own bathroom with double sinks. 2 other bedrooms overlook the front grassy area as well, plus a hallway bathroom with double sinks. There is a large laundry room inside and the 2 car garage has direct access to the house. Wonderful neighborhood, walking distance to Vista Grande Elementary School and easy access on and off the hill.