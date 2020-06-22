All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6943 Brookford Drive

6943 Brookford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6943 Brookford Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Simply drive up to this house and begin to feel your day’s worries and tiredness melting away into the blue ocean. This home is your private sanctuary with its gated front yard and landscaped backyard. Inside is a quaint one story home with no steps. A cozy fireplace awaits you in the living room. The adjacent dining area is opened to the backyard with patio area. Prepare your nutritious meal in the kitchen and choose to eat in the casual dining area overlooking the front yard. The master bedroom has large mirrored closet and its own bathroom with double sinks. 2 other bedrooms overlook the front grassy area as well, plus a hallway bathroom with double sinks. There is a large laundry room inside and the 2 car garage has direct access to the house. Wonderful neighborhood, walking distance to Vista Grande Elementary School and easy access on and off the hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6943 Brookford Drive have any available units?
6943 Brookford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6943 Brookford Drive have?
Some of 6943 Brookford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6943 Brookford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6943 Brookford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6943 Brookford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6943 Brookford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6943 Brookford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6943 Brookford Drive does offer parking.
Does 6943 Brookford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6943 Brookford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6943 Brookford Drive have a pool?
No, 6943 Brookford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6943 Brookford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6943 Brookford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6943 Brookford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6943 Brookford Drive has units with dishwashers.
