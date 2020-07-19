All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 19 2019

6917 Hedgewood Drive

6917 Hedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

6917 Hedgewood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate one-level,4 bedroom, 2 bath. attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Great floor plan! Very close to the elementary school and shops. One of the most peaceful and cozy neighborhood. Extensively upgraded with hardwood flooring throughout. Specious living room with fireplace, perfect set of kitchen and dinning for entertaining & serenade. Enclose fenced backyard with newly landscaped front yard. Show to appreciate this beautiful home. Owner pays for gardener only. Absolutely no any kind of pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Hedgewood Drive have any available units?
6917 Hedgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 Hedgewood Drive have?
Some of 6917 Hedgewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Hedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Hedgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Hedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6917 Hedgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6917 Hedgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6917 Hedgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 6917 Hedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 Hedgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Hedgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 6917 Hedgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Hedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6917 Hedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Hedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6917 Hedgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
