6917 Hedgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate one-level,4 bedroom, 2 bath. attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Great floor plan! Very close to the elementary school and shops. One of the most peaceful and cozy neighborhood. Extensively upgraded with hardwood flooring throughout. Specious living room with fireplace, perfect set of kitchen and dinning for entertaining & serenade. Enclose fenced backyard with newly landscaped front yard. Show to appreciate this beautiful home. Owner pays for gardener only. Absolutely no any kind of pets.