6526 Ocean Crest Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Catalina views! Secured Building. A heavenly retreat with a resort-like living style to enjoy gorgeous sunsets. Fully remodeled studio with a nicely updated kitchen (stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator), and bar seating kitchen for 4. Dual paned sliding glass door leading to new balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Convenient location within walking distance to ocean view Hess Park and a major grocery store and bank. Secure gated building with assigned garage space. Convenient elevator access from garage or ground level.



Please no smoking and no pets. Thank you.