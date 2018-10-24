All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Drive

6526 Ocean Crest Drive
Location

6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Catalina views! Secured Building. A heavenly retreat with a resort-like living style to enjoy gorgeous sunsets. Fully remodeled studio with a nicely updated kitchen (stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator), and bar seating kitchen for 4. Dual paned sliding glass door leading to new balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Convenient location within walking distance to ocean view Hess Park and a major grocery store and bank. Secure gated building with assigned garage space. Convenient elevator access from garage or ground level.

Please no smoking and no pets. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 Ocean Crest Drive have any available units?
6526 Ocean Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6526 Ocean Crest Drive have?
Some of 6526 Ocean Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 Ocean Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6526 Ocean Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 Ocean Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6526 Ocean Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6526 Ocean Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6526 Ocean Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 6526 Ocean Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6526 Ocean Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 Ocean Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6526 Ocean Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

