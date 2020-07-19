6418 Via Baron

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful home with stunning ocean and Catalina view near Terranea Golf, located at a cul-de-sac, access to tennis courts and pools provided by association. A great Resort-style living at its finest. The main level featured with high ceiling with skylights, living room

with customs marble fireplace, 3-car garage and plenty of storage, bedroom suite. On lower level, there are large family room, huge

master suite with fireplace, and over-sized spa tub on lower level, two spacious bedroom suites. Just upgrade with new floor, interior painting, new paint and finishes on the cabinets, stair railing and panels, etc. Enjoy the living style of Palos Verdes with its breathtaking views, award-winning schools, and a great community.