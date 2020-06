Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Fabulous top floor 2 bedroom plus loft, 2 1/2 bath unit with amazing Queen's necklace, ocean and city views! Unit has updated flooring and carpet.

The two bedrooms are on the lower level and each have their own bathrooms, along with the separate laundry room. The loft has outside access and a wet bar plus a huge storage room. You really do need to come check out the views! Underground gated parking, community pool and spa.

All on a great cul-de-sac street.