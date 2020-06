Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome home to this top-floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of tranquil Palos Verdes! This clean and spacious condo includes a private balcony and both bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Community has a pool, gym, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Located near the shops and restaurants at The Promenade on The Peninsula, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, and Highridge Park.