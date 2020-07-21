5911 Finecrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming One Story completely remodeled - turn key 4 bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms. Main bathroom with travertine accent and jacuzzi type tub. Paved entrance with an open floor plan with high ceilings and double sided fireplace - great for entertaining. Master bedroom with french doors leading to its own private deck. Kitchen totally updated with granite counter tops and maple cabinetry. Most of the home has flooring throughout to enjoy. Beautiful flat backyard with bits of ocean and city views in the background. Award winning school, close to shops - one of the most desirable Silver Spur neighborhood.