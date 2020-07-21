All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 5911 Finecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
5911 Finecrest Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

5911 Finecrest Drive

5911 Finecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5911 Finecrest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming One Story completely remodeled - turn key 4 bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms. Main bathroom with travertine accent and jacuzzi type tub. Paved entrance with an open floor plan with high ceilings and double sided fireplace - great for entertaining. Master bedroom with french doors leading to its own private deck. Kitchen totally updated with granite counter tops and maple cabinetry. Most of the home has flooring throughout to enjoy. Beautiful flat backyard with bits of ocean and city views in the background. Award winning school, close to shops - one of the most desirable Silver Spur neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Finecrest Drive have any available units?
5911 Finecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Finecrest Drive have?
Some of 5911 Finecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Finecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Finecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Finecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5911 Finecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5911 Finecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 5911 Finecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5911 Finecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Finecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Finecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5911 Finecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Finecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5911 Finecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Finecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 Finecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles